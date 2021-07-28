Mumbai: 30-year-old woman raped in 5-star hotel after being served spiked drink

A 30-year-old woman was raped at a five-star hotel in Worli on Monday after the accused, identified as Avin Agarwal, allegedly spiked her drink. The Worli police, who have registered an offence under the relevant sections for rape and poisoning, are yet to make any arrest in the case.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday evening when the accused booked a hotel room at a five-star hotel in Worli to celebrate the woman’s birthday. Her birthday was in the second week of July but since the duo were both busy then, they decided to celebrate on Monday. The two had met on a dating app couple of months ago, said police.

Inside the hotel, the accused initially ordered chocolate cake but called for another flavour after the woman said she did not like chocolate. Later, the couple had drinks together but the woman suspected hers was spiked because she began to feel drowsy afterwards, she alleged in her statement.

In her statement to police, the woman said when she began to feel drowsy, the accused stripped and raped her but she was unable to resist as she was too drowsy to do so. She also said that, for almost a half hour, there was someone knocking at the door and she had insisted Agarwal open it but he didn't. When he finally opened the door, another woman entered and confronted her and said that he was her boyfriend.

An argument ensued, after which the 30-year-old booked a cab and went to Versova, where she lives. She narrated the incident to her roommate, who suggested contacting police.

Accordingly, the woman called 100. The Versova police recorded her statement and registered a zero First Information Report (FIR) under section 376 (rape) and 328 (poisoning) and transferred it to the Worli police station since the incident took place in the latter’s jurisdiction.

Senior Inspector Anil Koli of Worli police station confirmed the registration of the offence and said an investigation was underway.