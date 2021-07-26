Mumbai: Seven booked for rape, extortion of advocate

Seven people, including two High Court advocates, have been booked for rape, molestation, extortion, criminal conspiracy and defamation. The Marine Drive police registered an FIR against them based on a complaint lodged by a 35-year-old advocate. No arrests have been made yet.

In her statement, the victim told the cops that the main accused, who is a lawyer, had promised her a salary of Rs 1.50 lakh per month. He then asked her to collect the appointment letter from his office in south Mumbai. When she went there, he raped her. He then threatened to make her video viral if she infomed the police. He also demanded Rs 50 lakh from her. She also claimed that the other lawyer and five other accused used to molest and assault her.

The victim then approached the Marine Drive police who registered a case on Saturday.

“We have registered a case against the accused. Investigations are on,” said a police official.