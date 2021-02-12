Mumbai: 21-year-old held with 1.5 kg charas worth Rs 57.60 lakh

A 21-year-old man was held allegedly with charas worth Rs 57.60 lakh in Mumbai's Malad suburb, a Crime Branch official said on Friday. Suraj Vijay Bahadur Yadav, a resident of the northern suburb's Kurar area, was held on Thursday evening by a team of Unit XII, an official said, adding that he is an aide of drug peddler Kisan Gowda alias Sathe.
"We got a tip-off that Gowda and his accomplice were in the area and we rushed to nab them.
While Gowda alias Sathe fled, Yadav was apprehended. We seized 1.5 kilograms of charas worth Rs 57.60 lakh from him," he informed.