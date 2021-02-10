NCB conducts searches in Mumbai, Thane in drug case

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) continued its searches as a part of a crackdown against Mephedrone.

The latest arrest of Ibrahim Mujawar who was arrested with 100 grams Mephedrone worth Rs 10 lakh has led the NCB to question more suspects and trace peddlers. The agency is conducting searches at locations in Mumbai and Thane in this regard. The agency is also investigating suspected linkages of Ibrahim with peddlers Chinku Pathan and Arif Bhujwala, the two major arrests with alleged international links.

Ibrahim smuggled drugs using a high-end car which has been seized. The interrogation of Ibrahim has also revealed the name of a Nigerian. Ibrahim who has been earlier booked for attacking police in Oshiwara disclosed that seized MD was sourced from Asif Rajkotwala of Dongri in south Mumbai. Rajkotwala was arrested from Dongri and a small quantity of Charas has also been recovered from him.