Sushant Singh Rajput case: Chargesheet to be filed soon

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to file a chargesheet soon in the Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) case, which was one of the most talked about cases last year.

Sources in the agency stated that they will soon present the chargesheet before the competent court. “We are taking all efforts to file the chargesheet in the stipulated time,” said a source privy to the development.

The agency has to file a chargesheet within 180 days under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act). The agency booked 29 people in the case, the highest in NCB cases filed last year and also in recent times. The probe, which began in August last year, has led the agency to arrest several drug peddlers, colleagues and some acquaintances of the late actor.

The arrests include actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Agisilaos Demetriades, and several more, linked to alleged peddling of banned narcotics substances. The probe was initiated after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) handed the NCB alleged incriminating chats of Chakraborty. The agency had earlier said that Rhea was ‘an active member of the drug syndicate’ and that she ‘used to procure drugs for Rajput for consumption purpose’. Rhea’s counsel had reacted to her arrest as ‘three central agencies hounding a single woman’. Sources stated that the agency will be detailing the violations with evidence obtained through searches, narcotics seizures, data analysis, statements and technical investigation. The accused are facing charges of violations under the NDPS Act, which defines manufacture, possession, sale, purchase, transportation, warehousing, concealment and use or consumption of narcotics substances as offences. Sources stated that they have managed to trace the trail of drugs, which eventually reached the late actor. Actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have also been questioned by the agency. Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his home in Bandra area on June 14 last year.