Mumbai: 2016 Kurla Fire Incident Victims Being Discriminated Against In Compensation, Say Activists In Letter To Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Activists have alleged that the victims of a tragic fire incident at Kurla’s Hotel City Kinara in 2016 are being discriminated for compensation by the Maharashtra government. After the state government announced compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to the kins of deceased victims of the recent Chembur slum fire, activists have written to the chief minister for similar compensation to the victims of Kurla fire.

In a devastating fire incident on the early Sunday morning, seven members of a family, including three children, lost their lives after a blaze engulfed a shop and its adjoining residential area in Chembur (E)’s Siddharth Colony. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had visited the location and announced compensation of Rs. 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and also assured a high-level investigation to identify the cause of the fire.

About The Incident

However, activists have alleged that the government has discriminated against the victims of a similar tragic fire incident in Kurla in 2016. In October 2016, seven college students and one elderly individual had lost their lives in a tragic fire at Hotel City Kinara in Kurla. Initially, no compensation was offered by the state government but after the Watchdog Foundation filed a complaint before the Lokayukta, the state government had issued a compensation of Rs. 1 lakh per person, following the Lokayukta’s directive.

On Monday, activists from the Watchdog Foundation wrote to CM Shinde requesting to address the discrepancy in compensation. The letter raised concern alleging that majority of the victim students were from minority communities and that may have influenced the unequal treatment in compensation.

“In the spirit of fairness and justice, we urge you to consider increasing the compensation provided to the families of the victims of the Hotel City Kinara fire, ensuring that all citizens, regardless of community or background, are treated with equal compassion and support in the face of such tragedies. We trust that your office will take swift and fair action,” said Godfrey Pimenta, trustee of Watchdog Foundation, in the letter.