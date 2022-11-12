e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: 20-year-old held for stabbing construction worker for 'blocking' road in Ghatkopar

Said to be suffering from anger issues, the man is not on good terms with his family 

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 20-year-old held for stabbing construction worker for 'blocking' road in Ghatkopar | Representational pic
Mumbai: A 20-year-old man was arrested in Ghatkopar on Friday hours after he allegedly stabbed a construction worker with whom he had frequent quarrels. The suspect was identified as Adesh Bhostekar, who is said to be suffering from anger issues. 

According to the Pant Nagar police, Adesh picked fights with Sanjay Chandanshiv, 32, who works at a construction site in the Kamraj Nagar area. The suspect used to fight with the victim, asserting that the latter's loading and unloading of materials blocked the narrow lane, resulting in a traffic jam. 

“Just two days before the crime, both of them had a huge fight after which Sanjay informed his (Adesh's) brother who later reprimanded him,” said Senior Police Inspector Ravidatta Sawant. Bearing a grudge against the victim, Adesh on Friday went to Chandanshiv's workplace in Kamraj Nagar and started verbally abusing him. Subsequently, he assaulted the victim with a sharp knife and stabbed his neck.

Given his anger issues, the suspect isn't on good terms with his family as well, said the police, adding that he was arrested from his residence hours after the offence. 

Based on the complaint of labourer's sister, a case has been filed against the youth under the Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The victim was taken to the Rajawadi Hospital. He is currently in the ICU and is known to be in a critical condition.

