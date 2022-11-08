Thane: Man stabs friend to death in Bhiwandi, held | Pixabay

A 25-year-old hotel owner was brutally killed by his friend in Bhiwandi on Monday at around 1:30 to 2 am when he was sleeping inside the hotel. Shantinagar police have registered a case of murder and arrested the accused.

A police officer from Shantinagar police station informed, "Shamim alias Salman Khan (25) who on October 25, 2022 started Rizwan Hotel in partnership at Fatima Nagar area of Bhiwandi was brutally murdered by his friend on Monday in the late night between 1:30 am and 2:00 am. The accused ran away from the spot."

The police officer further added, "On Monday morning Saju Siddiqui a social worker living in the Fatima Nagar area, reported the incident to Shantinagar police station. Soon after receiving the information, we reached the hotel and checked inside the hotel and found that Salman's body was lying in a pool of blood on the door of the hotel. We sent the body to Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital for post-mortem."

Saju Siddiqui, a social worker from the Fatima Nagar area said, "Amin Nabba Khan (55) used to live in the market of Bhiwandi city along with his five sons and used to work daily for their livelihood. The sons used to earn their living by doing different jobs; their eldest son named Shamim alias Salman Khan (25) used to make tea in hotels in different areas of Bhiwandi city. On October 25, 2022, Salman opened a hotel named Riyaz in partnership. After eating dinner late at night, Salman was sleeping inside the hotel and the same night his friend Aslam Ansari in a fit of rage, stabbed Salman with a sharp weapon brutally killing him and escaped."

One of the police officers on the condition of anonymity informed, "The accused thought that Salman was having affair with one of his girlfriends so in order to take revenge, the accused stabbed the victim with a sharp weapon and killed him. We searched the CCTV cameras in the area and finally arrested the accused on Monday in the afternoon. We have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) against the accused."