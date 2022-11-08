Chhatarpur: Listed criminal stabs woman, manhunt

FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jujhaar Nagar police have registered a case of attempt to murder against a listed criminal for stabbing a woman in broad daylight, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused is a habitual offender who has more than six criminal cases registered against him.

As per the statements of Additional Superintendent of police (ASP) of Chhatarpur, the incident took place on Monday noon. The victim woman had visited Barigarh and was sitting along with her sister in an autorickshaw.

During this, a listed criminal identified as Balwant came near the autorickshaw in an inebriated state and began making obscene gestures to the woman. When the woman protested, Balwant attacked the woman with a knife, following which the woman received injuries on right side of her chest.

Balwant fled after committing the crime, while the victim woman was rushed to the hospital. The Jujhar Nagar police was informed who reached the hospital and got the victim’s medical examination done.

Following this, the police registered a case against Balwant under Sections 354, 324 and 294 of IPC and launched a manhunt to nab him.

