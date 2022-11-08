MP: Indore woman assault case: 3 girls held, case registered against 6, including 2 boys

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as three girls have been arrested so far and a case registered against six persons, including two youths for assaulting a woman at LIG square in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, an official said.

The arrested girls have been identified as Megha Malviya, Poonam Ahirwar and Tina Soni.

The incident occurred around 1 am on November 4 and the video of the incident, however, went viral on social media on Monday. In the viral video, the four girls were spotted beating the woman fiercely and abusing her.

MIG police station in-charge Ajay Verma said that during the investigation of the case names of two more youths came to light, as a result, the case was registered against six persons. Three girls have been arrested so far and efforts were on to nab the remaining accused. They would be arrested soon, he added.

The victim sustained injuries in the head and stomach. After which, considering the seriousness of the injury of the victim, an additional section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC was included along with previous sections 294 (Obscene acts), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), Verma said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.