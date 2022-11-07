Indore: CBSE students to be trained in AI, entrepreneurial skills

CBSE |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students will now be trained to use artificial intelligence (AI), develop entrepreneurship skills and more through a special programme from November 12. There will be two batches of the programme. The first batch will attend the session from November 12 to November 22. The second batch will be from December 1 to December 10. The programme is free, hence, no registration fee is required and it is open to all CBSE schools.

Students in Madhya Pradesh are more inclined towards technological sciences and are ready to pre-register for the programme. Students in Indore have been taking additional classes in robotics, AI and other technologically inclined courses. This has been trending since schools reopened after the Covid-19 pandemic. The programme that has attracted much attention from students is the ‘Industry Engagement and Technology Exposure Programme’.

CBSE, in partnership with Microsoft, will conduct the programme for students across CBSE schools. The programme will be conducted through virtual sessions making it more convenient for students to attend.

Sharing details about the project, CBSE director (Skill Education) Dr Biswajit Saha said, “Students will be oriented about various themes, such as technology areas, inspiring industry talks, career insights, entrepreneurship and hands-on exposure to implement their ideas.” He added that students would have opportunities to work on mini-projects as teams. Students will submit their projects at the end of the programme.

Programme’s highlights for tech-savvy students

§ Mini-challenges and assignments will be provided to students during the programme for continuous assessment and engagement

§ Students will be given orientation in tech areas and opportunities to participate in national and international-level challenges on Coding/Applications of AI

§ Leaders from the industry will be invited to deliver guest talks on each day of the programme

Themes to be covered

Technology Exposure—Cloud, AI, Analytics, among others

Coding and its applications

Insights and lessons from career journeys of practitioners

Entrepreneurship—from ideation to execution

Implementing innovative ideas

Learning & controlling

future excites students

‘Students are now more inclined towards skill-learning and specifically technological skills, as most students from middle school are willing to take up an extra course in AI. Most students now opt for a course in anything that concerns technology’

— Suresh Rajput, trainer

‘Learning with interest is possible only when we take learning outside classrooms and such programmes are successfully doing so. Entrepreneurship is also an essential skill sought by parents and students alike’

— Harshad Shevgaonkar, trainer

