Indore: Class XII girl takes poison and ends life

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Class XII girl died after she consumed some poisonous substance in the Kshipra area, the police said on Sunday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, so the reason for her taking such an extreme step could not be established yet.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Payal, 17, a resident of Guradiya village. She consumed poison kept in the kitchen and was undergoing treatment at a hospital where she died during treatment. The statements of her family members are being recorded to know the exact reason for her suicide.