Mumbai: 20% of MMR coast is at risk of flooding

About 20 per cent of Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s (MMR) coastline is highly vulnerable to flooding during natural disasters such as cyclonic storms and from a gradual rise in the sea level, a recent study by researchers has revealed.

Researchers have pointed out that unsustainable development, along with changes in land use and land cover, combined with the destruction of mangroves, wetlands and water bodies between 1976 and 2015, has made the low-lying topography of the MMR highly susceptible to sea level-induced flooding and coastal erosion.

The recent study on the characteristics of coastal vulnerability, correlated with the rise in sea-level along the Mumbai coast revealed that south Mumbai and eastern suburbs were highly vulnerable to the combination of sea-level rise and storm surge due to unplanned development.

Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, and Raigad have been repeatedly identified as the cyclone hotspot districts in Maharashtra.