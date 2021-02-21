Mumbai: Gang involved in house break-ins busted, four held in Dahisar

Police have busted a gang involved in several house break-ins with the arrest of four of its members from suburban Dahisar, an official said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Ayyappa Shettiyar alias Shetty (46), Murgan Shetty (44), Naseem Sheikh (21) and Jiyarul Sheikh alias Pintoo (38), were arrested on Saturday by unit 12 of the crime branch, he said.

"On Wednesday, these gang members had sneaked into a house in Goregaon and decamped with gold jewellery worth around Rs 18 lakh. The crime branch as well as the local police had launched a search for them," the police official said.