Mumbai: Gang involved in house break-ins busted, four held in Dahisar

Police have busted a gang involved in several house break-ins with the arrest of four of its members from suburban Dahisar, an official said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Ayyappa Shettiyar alias Shetty (46), Murgan Shetty (44), Naseem Sheikh (21) and Jiyarul Sheikh alias Pintoo (38), were arrested on Saturday by unit 12 of the crime branch, he said.
"On Wednesday, these gang members had sneaked into a house in Goregaon and decamped with gold jewellery worth around Rs 18 lakh. The crime branch as well as the local police had launched a search for them," the police official said.
During the probe, the crime brach sleuths received a tip-off, on the basis of which they laid a trap and nabbed the four accused in Dahisar, he added. According to him, several offences were registered against each of them in the past at different police stations, including at Juhu and Borivali in Mumbai and Nashik city.
"A part of the stolen jewellery has been recovered from them and two more accused are wanted in the case," the official said, adding that further investigation was underway.