 Mumbai: 2 Men Injured As Slab Falls From Dilapidated Building In Khar; FIR Filed Against Owner
Two men were injured after a slab from a dilapidated building collapsed in Khar West on Friday night near Linking Road. The slab fell from a second-floor balcony, injuring both and damaging a parked car. They were hospitalised, and police registered an FIR against the building owner for negligence.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 2 Men Injured As Slab Falls From Dilapidated Building In Khar; FIR Filed Against Owner | Representational Image

Mumbai: Two persons were injured after chunks of slab allegedly fell from a dilapidated building at Khar West on Friday night. The Khar Police have registered an FIR against the building owner for negligence.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Nirav Nishar, 27, a resident of Grant Road who operates a hardware business, stated that the incident occurred between 9.40 pm and 10 pm on February 7 near the KFC junction on Linking Road, close to a cobbler shop.

article-image

Nishar and his childhood friend, Harsh Porwal, 28, had gone to Linking Road in Khar West to purchase goggles. While the two were standing near the KFC junction, close to a cobbler’s shop, a slab (chunk of cement and iron grilled) from the second-floor balcony of a nearby building suddenly collapsed and fell on them, causing both injuries.

Porwal sustained serious injuries to his head, chest, back, face, hands and legs, while Nishar suffered injuries to his shoulder and hand. Bystanders initially took them to Holy Family Hospital in Bandra West by auto rickshaw, from where they were later shifted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai for further treatment by their relatives. A parked car was also damaged in the incident. The building was identified as Kadamb Kudpi House.

