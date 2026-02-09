 Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case: Pickup Vehicle Mows Down 40-Year-Old Security Guard In Powai; FIR Registered
A 40-year-old security guard, Ajay Singh, died in a hit-and-run incident in Powai on Saturday after a pickup vehicle struck him near the IIT Powai junction and fled. He suffered severe face and neck injuries and was declared dead at Hiranandani Hospital. Police have registered an FIR and are searching for the absconding driver.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 12:18 PM IST
Mumbai: A 40-year-old man died after being knocked down by a pickup vehicle in a hit-and-run incident at Powai on Saturday afternoon. The Powai Police have registered an FIR against the unidentified driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

According to the FIR, the deceased has been identified as Ajay Singh, a resident of Powai, who worked as a security guard in the Hiranandani area. The incident occurred between 12.30pm and 12.35pm near Lake Homes Complex, close to the IIT Powai junction on Chandivali Farm Road. Singh was critically injured after being hit by a pickup vehicle bearing registration number MH-03-CP-3179 while he was walking along the roadside.

He sustained severe injuries to his face and neck. The driver fled the spot without providing any medical assistance. Bystanders rushed him to Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, where doctors declared him dead at around 1.10 pm before admission. His wife, Meen Singh, 38, who lodged the complaint, said she received a phone call from a local resident informing her about the accident.

She was at work at the time, as she works as a domestic help, while her husband had stepped out of the house for some work when the incident occurred. Upon reaching the hospital, her elder son informed her that the pickup driver had escaped from the scene immediately after the collision. Police Inspector Ganesh Hajare is investigating the case, and efforts are underway to trace the absconding driver.

