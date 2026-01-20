Navi Mumbai Hit-And-Run: 22-Year-Old Engineering Student Killed By Unidentified Vehicle On Old Mumbai–Pune Highway

Panvel police investigate a hit-and-run accident near Barwai Bridge on the old Mumbai–Pune highway that claimed the life of a 22-year-old college student | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai, Jan 20: A college student riding a motorcycle from Kalamboli to Pune died in a hit-and-run accident late Saturday night near Barwai Bridge on the old Mumbai–Pune highway, after being struck by an unidentified vehicle.

The driver fled the scene without informing the authorities, prompting Panvel Taluka Police to register a case and launch a search for the culprit.

Victim identified

The deceased has been identified as Atharv Sheshrao Khedkar (22), who lived with his parents in the Roadpali area of Kalamboli. Atharv was pursuing a degree in computer engineering at Zeal College of Engineering, Pune, and was currently residing there.

Sequence of events

On January 15, during a college holiday, Atharv had taken his friend’s Royal Enfield motorcycle to visit his parents in Kalamboli. After spending two days with his family, he left for Pune on the same motorcycle around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Police investigation underway

“Around 8.15 p.m., near Barwai Bridge on the old Mumbai–Pune highway, Atharv was hit by an unidentified vehicle. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to MGM Hospital in Kamothe, but he was declared dead before reaching the hospital. The vehicle that hit Atharv fled the scene without providing any assistance. We have registered a case against the unknown driver and are actively searching for the person,” a police officer from Panvel police station said.

