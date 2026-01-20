 Navi Mumbai Hit-And-Run: 22-Year-Old Engineering Student Killed By Unidentified Vehicle On Old Mumbai–Pune Highway
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Hit-And-Run: 22-Year-Old Engineering Student Killed By Unidentified Vehicle On Old Mumbai–Pune Highway

Navi Mumbai Hit-And-Run: 22-Year-Old Engineering Student Killed By Unidentified Vehicle On Old Mumbai–Pune Highway

A 22-year-old engineering student from Kalamboli died in a hit-and-run accident near Barwai Bridge on the old Mumbai–Pune highway while riding to Pune. The unidentified vehicle fled the scene, and Panvel Taluka Police have registered a case and launched a search.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 09:28 PM IST
article-image
Panvel police investigate a hit-and-run accident near Barwai Bridge on the old Mumbai–Pune highway that claimed the life of a 22-year-old college student | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai, Jan 20: A college student riding a motorcycle from Kalamboli to Pune died in a hit-and-run accident late Saturday night near Barwai Bridge on the old Mumbai–Pune highway, after being struck by an unidentified vehicle.

The driver fled the scene without informing the authorities, prompting Panvel Taluka Police to register a case and launch a search for the culprit.

Victim identified

The deceased has been identified as Atharv Sheshrao Khedkar (22), who lived with his parents in the Roadpali area of Kalamboli. Atharv was pursuing a degree in computer engineering at Zeal College of Engineering, Pune, and was currently residing there.

FPJ Shorts
Anupamaa Written Update, January 20: Rajni Confesses To Being Jealous Of Anupama During Heated Face-Off
Anupamaa Written Update, January 20: Rajni Confesses To Being Jealous Of Anupama During Heated Face-Off
Palghar Crime: MBVV Police Bust Nepal-Sourced Cannabis Smuggling Racket In Nalasopara East; 3 Arrested With 14.37 Kg Ganja Worth ₹2.80 Lakh
Palghar Crime: MBVV Police Bust Nepal-Sourced Cannabis Smuggling Racket In Nalasopara East; 3 Arrested With 14.37 Kg Ganja Worth ₹2.80 Lakh
Bangladesh Violence: Missing Hindu College Student Found Dead In Naogaon
Bangladesh Violence: Missing Hindu College Student Found Dead In Naogaon
Navi Mumbai Cultural, Arts & Sports Festival 2026 Begins In Belapur
Navi Mumbai Cultural, Arts & Sports Festival 2026 Begins In Belapur

Sequence of events

On January 15, during a college holiday, Atharv had taken his friend’s Royal Enfield motorcycle to visit his parents in Kalamboli. After spending two days with his family, he left for Pune on the same motorcycle around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 8-Year-Old Boy Killed As Speeding Traveller Bus Hits Stationary Scooter In...
article-image

Police investigation underway

“Around 8.15 p.m., near Barwai Bridge on the old Mumbai–Pune highway, Atharv was hit by an unidentified vehicle. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to MGM Hospital in Kamothe, but he was declared dead before reaching the hospital. The vehicle that hit Atharv fled the scene without providing any assistance. We have registered a case against the unknown driver and are actively searching for the person,” a police officer from Panvel police station said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar Crime: MBVV Police Bust Nepal-Sourced Cannabis Smuggling Racket In Nalasopara East; 3...
Palghar Crime: MBVV Police Bust Nepal-Sourced Cannabis Smuggling Racket In Nalasopara East; 3...
Navi Mumbai Cultural, Arts & Sports Festival 2026 Begins In Belapur
Navi Mumbai Cultural, Arts & Sports Festival 2026 Begins In Belapur
Arunodaya Sickle Cell Campaign Review: Health Commissioner Inspects Padgha PHC In Bhiwandi Taluka
Arunodaya Sickle Cell Campaign Review: Health Commissioner Inspects Padgha PHC In Bhiwandi Taluka
Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Water Bill Recovery Drive, Warns Of Disconnection And Meter...
Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Water Bill Recovery Drive, Warns Of Disconnection And Meter...
Navi Mumbai Hit-And-Run: 22-Year-Old Engineering Student Killed By Unidentified Vehicle On Old...
Navi Mumbai Hit-And-Run: 22-Year-Old Engineering Student Killed By Unidentified Vehicle On Old...