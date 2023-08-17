 Mumbai: 2 Inmates Who Met In Jail Rearrested For Smuggling Drugs After They Were Released
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 2 Inmates Who Met In Jail Rearrested For Smuggling Drugs After They Were Released

Mumbai: 2 Inmates Who Met In Jail Rearrested For Smuggling Drugs After They Were Released

According to information received from the police, Shanul Patel (32) and Chinonso Nnamdi (32) Nigerians have been arrested. Both the accused met inside the jail. When both came out of the jail, they again decided to smuggle drugs.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 09:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Dongri Police Station has arrested two persons for smuggling charas, cocaine and mephedrone (MD) from different parts of the city. The total value of the seized drugs are worth around Rs 50 lakhs.The accused have a prior criminal history of involvement in the sale of narcotics.

According to information received from the police, Shanul Patel (32) and Chinonso Nnamdi (32) Nigerians have been arrested. Both the accused met inside the jail. When both came out of the jail, they again decided to smuggle drugs.

The accused is a Nigerian national residing at Mira Road and is in India since 2017. Police found 200 grams of MD and 15 grams of cocaine from him. He was arrested by the Anti Narcotics Cell in 2018 and released in 2023. The accused has also been booked under the Passport Act. Nnmadi also has a garment business in Mumbai.

The second accused, Shanul Patel (32), was arrested from Dongri area on the basis of a tip-off. Thereafter the police took him to his house where 500 gm MD, 80 gm hash, 3.5 lakh cash, one country made pistol, sword, knife, one air pistol, 26 mobile phones and two laptops were recovered. Patel has also been booked under the Arms Act. Patel was earlier arrested by the Ghatkopar Anti-Narcotics Cell.

DCP Pravin Munde told that drugs worth about fifty lakhs have been recovered from both the arrested accused. Both the accused have been sent to the police custody by the court, we are investigating further.

Read Also
Mumbai News: 553 KG Drugs Worth ₹46 Cr Seized In City
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Panvel City Gets 44 CCTV Cameras For Safety Of Citizens

Navi Mumbai: Panvel City Gets 44 CCTV Cameras For Safety Of Citizens

Shiv Sena MLA Gogawale Reveals Desperate Quest for Cabinet Berths, Unveils Amusing Reasons at Public...

Shiv Sena MLA Gogawale Reveals Desperate Quest for Cabinet Berths, Unveils Amusing Reasons at Public...

Thane: Case Of Fraud Amounting To ₹10.22 Crore Registered Against 2 Influential Persons Of Palghar

Thane: Case Of Fraud Amounting To ₹10.22 Crore Registered Against 2 Influential Persons Of Palghar

Maha BJP Chief Bawankule To Tour LS Constituencies To Strengthen Party Base

Maha BJP Chief Bawankule To Tour LS Constituencies To Strengthen Party Base

Mumbai: Maoist Camp Busted Near Maha-Chhattisgarh Border, Naxal Literature Among Other Items Seized

Mumbai: Maoist Camp Busted Near Maha-Chhattisgarh Border, Naxal Literature Among Other Items Seized