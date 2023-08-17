Mumbai: 2 Inmates Who Met In Jail Rearrested For Smuggling Drugs After They Were Released

Representative Image

Dongri Police Station has arrested two persons for smuggling charas, cocaine and mephedrone (MD) from different parts of the city. The total value of the seized drugs are worth around Rs 50 lakhs.The accused have a prior criminal history of involvement in the sale of narcotics.

According to information received from the police, Shanul Patel (32) and Chinonso Nnamdi (32) Nigerians have been arrested. Both the accused met inside the jail. When both came out of the jail, they again decided to smuggle drugs.

The accused is a Nigerian national residing at Mira Road and is in India since 2017. Police found 200 grams of MD and 15 grams of cocaine from him. He was arrested by the Anti Narcotics Cell in 2018 and released in 2023. The accused has also been booked under the Passport Act. Nnmadi also has a garment business in Mumbai.

The second accused, Shanul Patel (32), was arrested from Dongri area on the basis of a tip-off. Thereafter the police took him to his house where 500 gm MD, 80 gm hash, 3.5 lakh cash, one country made pistol, sword, knife, one air pistol, 26 mobile phones and two laptops were recovered. Patel has also been booked under the Arms Act. Patel was earlier arrested by the Ghatkopar Anti-Narcotics Cell.

DCP Pravin Munde told that drugs worth about fifty lakhs have been recovered from both the arrested accused. Both the accused have been sent to the police custody by the court, we are investigating further.