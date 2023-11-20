Mumbai: 2 Groups Trade Blows, Brandish Gun & Knife Over Hoardings Near Burial Ground In Jogeshwari; Cases Filed | Representational Image

Two groups clashed over the installation of hoardings near a burial ground in Jogeshwari West. On Saturday, the warring parties filed cases against each other at the Amboli police station. The incident took place near Noor Muslim Masjid kabrastan at Agarwal Estate, SV Road, when one Farid Gilbad Shah along with his sons allegedly tore down the hoardings installed by Dilawar Malkani. The details of the adverts aren't clear yet.

Incident Details

Enraged over the act, Malkani along with his acquaintances assaulted Shah and his group with bamboo and even gave threats while holding him at gunpoint, said the latter's complaint. Based on Shah's grievance, a case was lodged under sections 307 (attempted murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with the relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

Counter-Claims and Legal Response

Similarly, Malkani also filed a case against Shah and nine people under sections 141 (criminal force) and 142 (unlawful assembly), and various other relevant sections of the IPC. According to his FIR, he had placed two boards near the burial ground after duly obtaining permission from the trustee. However, Shah pulled down the hoardings and abetted the occurrence of a melee. He then attacked with a knife and subsequently snatched Malkani's revolver kept in the custody of a maulana or cleric who was apparently present at the time of the incident, alleged the other group.

However, the police are yet to issue a statement in this regard. The Free Press Journal tried to contact Amboli police station senior Inspector Jaywant Shinde, but he was unreachable.

