Mumbai Solid Waste Management: BMC To Send 450 Workers On 2-Day Programme To Indore To Learn Best Practices

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will send its team of 450 workers, including engineers, to Indore to learn tricks and techniques for the disposal of solid waste that can be applied in Mumbai. Indore is considered the cleanest city in India with a highly effective system for disposing of solid waste generated in the city. Of the 450 team members, 425 will be workers, and 50 will be supervisors and engineers.

BMC has declared the Zero Garbage Mission 2030. In this campaign, BMC has signed an MOU with Mahanagar Gas to generate gas from wet waste and use it for domestic or commercial purposes. BMC is installing a biogas mechanism with a capacity to generate one thousand metric tons of biogas. For this purpose, BMC needs to segregate one thousand metric tons of wet waste every day.

Two-day programme to cost BMC Rs 48 Lakh

BMC administration has given permission for the two-day visit programme, and BMC will spend around Rs 48 lakhs for the training programme.

The upcoming waste-to-energy generation projects will be significant for the optimal disposal of garbage and the simultaneous transformation of Mumbai. Currently, BMC dumps the city's waste at two dumping grounds located in Deonar and Kanjurmarg. Following the directive from the high court, the civic body stopped dumping garbage at the Mulund landfill.

Garbage management is one of the challenging tasks for BMC. To reduce garbage, BMC needs citizens' support for waste segregation at the point of its generation. However, that co-operation has not yet been received by BMC. Since October 2017, waste segregation has been made compulsory for the societies of Mumbai. BMC also provides a property tax concession to societies that segregate and dispose of garbage in their complexes and make compost from it. BMC has succeeded in reducing garbage, collecting around seven thousand metric tons every day but has now decreased to around 5 thousand metric tons from Mumbai.

