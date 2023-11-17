Mumbai News: Maha CM Eknath Shinde Directs BMC To Form 3-Member Panel For Scientific Disposal Of Waste Dumped In Landfills

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | Twitter/CMO

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the BMC to appoint a committee to prepare an action plan for the scientific disposal of waste dumped in landfills. The report is expected to be ready within a week. Currently, 5,500 metric tonnes of garbage is sent to the processing plant at Kanjurmarg and another 700 metric tonnes is dumped in the Deonar dumping ground.

Shinde held a virtual joint meeting with the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, on issues pertaining to solid waste management (SWD) in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. The meeting was attended by chief secretary Manoj Saunik, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, additional municipal commissioner Sudhakar Shinde and other senior officials. Various issues pertaining to wet and dry waste management, construction and demolition waste being generated from various infrastructure projects were discussed.

Civic Chief Instructs Officials To Work Out An Emergency Action Plan

Singh instructed the civic authorities to appoint a three-member committee headed by the municipal commissioner to work out an emergency action plan for solid waste processing and dumpsite remediation. The Union ministry of urban development also gave a presentation on the options available for fast decomposition of waste.

The city produces around 6,300 metric tonnes of garbage daily. Dumping grounds in Mulund and Deonar were ordered to shut in 2016 after the Bombay High Court observed that they had reached their saturation point. Currently, 90% of the waste is sent to the Kanjurmarg dumping ground. The BMC has set a target to improve waste management by 2030. It has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) to set up a compressed biogas (CBG) plant.