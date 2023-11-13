Mumbai: Amid Efforts To Control Pollution, BMC Receive Garbage, Debris Complaints From Different Parts Of City

File pic

Amid efforts to control the rising air pollution in the city, the BMC is receiving complaints of garbage and construction debris lying on the roads. As of June 7, BMC has received 6486 garbage-related complaints and 1936 complaints about unclaimed construction debris laying on roads of Mumbai. In total BMC has received 8422 complaints. BMC has claimed that they have attended all the complaints within eight hours.

After Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s instruction to ensure Mumbai’s roads, especially narrow lanes are clean and free of garbage and debris, the BMC, launched a dedicated helpline 8169681697 on June 7 this year for citizens to register complaints. Complainants have to upload photos, including the GPS location along with the complaint. BMC has appointed 350 junior supervisors to monitor the work.

According to the BMC, Kurla L ward tops the list with 600 garbage-related complaints, while Mulund T ward stood last with only 53 complaints. Moreover, it received 236 debris-related complaints from Andheri K West ward which is the highest and only 14 complaints from Sandhurst road areas, the lowest.

October 2017 onwards, segregation of waste has been made compulsory for the societies in Mumbai. BMC also gives concession in property tax to the societies which are segregating and disposing off garbage in their complexes and making compost out of it. The civic body also succeeded in reducing garbage as it used to collect around seven thousand metric ton garbage every day but the number has now come down to around 5 thousand metric ton.