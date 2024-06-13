Mumbai: 2 Days Of Rain Leads To Severe Water Clogging In Madh's Shivaji Nagar Despite Recent Drainage Cleaning

Mumbai: 2 Days of Rain Lead To Severe Water Clogging In Madh's Shivaji Nagar Despite Recent Drainage Cleaning |

Mumbai: Residents of Shivaji Nagar in Madh Island are facing severe hardships due to clogged drains, leading to water entering their homes, especially during the monsoon season. The situation has caused widespread concern among the locals, who fear health hazards and property damage. In a recent water clogging incident on June 11 midnight, exacerbating the ongoing plight, water inundated several households, highlighting the urgency for municipal authorities to address the drainage issues promptly.

Despite assurances from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation that drains would be cleaned before the monsoon, residents claim that the reality is starkly different. Complaints have been lodged with the P North Division and the Municipal Commissioner, highlighting the failure of the authorities to maintain proper drainage in the area. Shivaji Nagar, home to approximately seven to eight thousand people, has seen its drains choked with plastic and garbage. This negligence has led to waterlogging, which exacerbates during heavy rains.

Pramod Yadav, a social activist from Shivaji Nagar, stated in his complaint, “The unsanitary conditions pose significant health risks. Despite the drains being cleaned, waste continuously finds its way back in, leaving residents baffled and frustrated. We are questioning why our repeated complaints are being ignored by the authorities.”

Santosh Koli, resident of Madh Koliwada, emphasized, “The issue of water entering homes is a perennial problem that worsens during the monsoon but persists even in dry periods. The inadequate drainage system and frequent blockages cause significant inconvenience and health risks to the residents. Despite numerous complaints, the problem remains unresolved, highlighting a serious lapse in municipal attention and response.”

Sandesh Gharat, a resident of Madh Gaonthan, remarked, “There is a significant difference in height between the shops, houses, and roads. The houses are about 3-4 feet lower than the road level due to repeated cement concretization. The drain running through Madh Market was flooded, causing water to enter the houses around 12:30 AM. Although the gutters were recently cleaned, we had to call the officials who promptly used pumps and motors to remove the water. This issue has occurred before and is likely to recur during the monsoon. While temporary measures are being taken, we are continuously urging the BMC to ensure the drains are kept clear of garbage.”

Assistant Commissioner of P North Ward, Kiran Dighavkar, told FPJ, “Upon receiving the complaint, we immediately dispatched laborers to remove the floating debris that had caused the waterlogging. We had recently conducted a cleaning drive in the same area, but unfortunately, slum dwellers tend to dispose of garbage in these drainage lines and gutters, which likely led to the blockage. We utilized additional machinery to clear the floating waste this time. However, if the road level remains a concern, similar incidents may occur again.”

The sudden and heavy rainfall in Mumbai has only heightened the fears of the residents. The clogged drains cause immediate flooding, turning the area into a virtual waterlogged zone within minutes of rain. This urgent situation demands prompt action from the municipal authorities.

Adding to the residents' woes is the location of some streams that flow directly in front of house entrances, increasing the risk of water entering homes. The residents of Shivaji Nagar await swift and effective measures from the municipal authorities to resolve the drainage issue and ensure their safety and well-being during the monsoon season.