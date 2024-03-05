Mumbai News: BMC Floats ₹1,800 Cr Tender For 4-Lane Madh-Versova Cable-Stayed Bridge

Mumbai News: BMC Floats ₹1,800cr Tender For 4-Lane Madh-Versova Bridge |

Mumbai: The BMC has floated a Rs1,800 crore tender for a four-lane cable-stayed bridge between Madh Island and Versova. The civic body has also invited bids for an elevated road between Khar subway (west) and Bandra Terminus (east). This project, estimated at Rs1,300 crore, has a 42- month deadline.

The Madh Island-Versova bridge was first proposed in 2015 and the final blueprint of the project was finalised five years later. Since the alignment of this project passed through a dense mangrove cover and coastal regulatory zone, the civic body required environment clearances.

Initial Opposition From Fishing Community

In March, 2022, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority asked the municipality to come up with an alternate alignment for the bridge, to ensure minimum damage to the mangroves. The project also faced opposition from the fishing community in Versova-Madh.

In January, the BMC at last received the environment clearance to build the bridge. "Last time, when we sent the proposal to the environment ministry, we were asked to implement some design changes so that it doesn’t affect the flora and fauna, and to minimise the number of mangroves affected. The new plan was prepared by consulting the fishing community," an official said.

The estimated cost of the project Rs1,800 crore is more than four times the cost than when it was conceived in 2015. The BMC has kept a 36- month deadline for completing the project.

Even though both Versova and Madh are located in the western suburbs, there is no direct road connecting the two. People use ferry services for their daily commute.

The ferry service, however, remains suspended for four months during the monsoon. Besides this, the only available mode of commute is a 22-kilometre route between Madh Island and Versova through the Western Express Highway (WEH) or SV Road, which usually takes 45-60 minutes during rush hour.