Mumbai: BMC Gains CRZ Clearances For Versova-Madh Cable-Stayed Bridge

The BMC has received Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearances from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change for a cable-stayed bridge over the Versova Creek, linking Versova with Madh Island in the western suburbs. However, further permissions from the forest department and the High Court are required due to the impact on mangroves. Once completed, the bridge is expected to significantly reduce travel time between the 22 km distance from Versova to Madh, from 1.5 hours to just 10 minutes.

Presently, there is no direct road connection between the two places; they are separated by the Versova Creek. Commuters rely on ferries, which transport both people and two-wheelers. However, this ferry service is non-operational for four months during the monsoon, causing inconvenience to daily commuters.

In response to these challenges, the BMC has proposed the construction of a cable-stayed flyover, measuring 1.5 km in length and around 27.5 meters wide, featuring four lanes, with two lanes on each side. However, it took BMC several years to obtain environmental clearances to clear the way for the project.

The road passes through a mangrove cover and coastal regulatory zone, prompting the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to urge the BMC to explore alternative alignments to ensure minimal damage to mangroves. After making changes to the design, the BMC received clearances from the MCZMA in February 2023.

Along with the central government's CRZ clearance for the Versova-Madh Bridge, the BMC has also received permission for construction of a proposed bridge at Dharivali village on Marve road. This clearance has paved the way for the construction of a 36.6-meter-wide vehicular bridge behind Bhagat Singh Nagar across Goregaon Creek.

However, the project is facing stiff opposition from the local fishing communities in Versova and Madh, as it would impact their boat parking facilities. To address this concern, the BMC plans to create temporary culverts to minimize damage. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs700 crore.