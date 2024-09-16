 Mumbai: 2 Arrested For Obscene Posts On MSCW Chief Rupali Chakankar
Chakankar had earlier submitted a list of 32 individuals to the police, accusing them of sharing objectionable posts against her on Instagram and Facebook.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 03:38 AM IST
Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Rupali Chakankar | File Photo

The Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police has arrested two individuals for allegedly posting obscene and derogatory content about Rupali Chakankar, the president of the NCP (AP) women's wing and chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW).

Chakankar had earlier submitted a list of 32 individuals to the police, accusing them of sharing objectionable posts against her on Instagram and Facebook.

The cyber police arrested Jagannath Tushar Dilip Hatte, 30, from Chunabhatti and Sunny Parkhe, 24, from Gangapur. A case has been registered against them under charges of defamation and provisions of the IT Act for insulting the dignity of a woman.

Commenting on this, Rupali Chakankar stated, “Maharashtra embodies the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. People will not tolerate obscene language, and such remarks do not align with the law. Therefore, strict actions and severe penalties have been imposed on those responsible.” Chakankar also appealed to women to stay vigilant against such behaviour.

