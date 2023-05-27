Mumbai: 19-year-old gets two years in jail, fined ₹5000 for molesting foreign national

Representative Image

A 19-year-old boy accused of molesting a foreign national has been found guilty and sentenced to two years imprisonment, along with a fine of ₹5,000. The trial, which lasted for two months, concluded with the verdict on May 26.

The incident took place at the Welcome Guest House, where the accused, Riyaz Ahmad Raju, worked as the manager. A 38-year-old national from Peru was staying there. The victim reported that the accused would frequently enter her room, allegedly under the pretence of offering assistance.

Inappropriate Behavior and Complaint

According to the police, the accused, Raju, would inappropriately touch the victim while taking selfies with her. The victim filed a complaint, leading to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) under the guidance of Senior Inspector Ashok Khot. Inspector Chimaji Adhav took charge of the investigation, initially facing challenges due to a language barrier as the complainant spoke Spanish. Assistance from a fellow guest, Sebastian, and a translation app aided the investigation.

Swift Investigation and Legal Proceedings

The police swiftly filed the charge-sheet within 24 hours and requested that the foreigner's statement be recorded in court. The case was heard at the 25th court in Mazgaon. Meanwhile, Raju became aware of the victim's complaint and was planning to flee to his native place in Uttar Pradesh. However, he was apprehended just in time by the authorities.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Akbar Pathan acknowledged the timely arrest, ensuring that justice was served in the case.