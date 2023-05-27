Mumbai: Accused of molestation, school caretaker a repeat offender | File (Representational Pic)

Mumbai: The 55-year-old caretaker of a non-profit missionary school – who was booked for molesting a teacher and clicking her obscene photos – turns out to be a repeat offender, said the police on Friday. Meanwhile, the police have sent a notice to the accused, asking him to appear before them.

The accused, Wilson Anson, is said to be a prominent member of the Nagpada-based institution. The victim has alleged that Anson not only took her photos but also threatened to sack her if she complained against him. Making a lewd gesture, Anson even showed a middle finger, said the woman, adding that she couldn't speak against the accused as her job was at stake. However, Anson finally sacked her in 2022, after which the woman approached the police.

Case at Agripada police station

During the probe, cops found a similar case filed against the accused at the Agripada police station. “In the previous case, Indian Penal Code sections like 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult the modesty of a woman) were included against him,” said a police official from Nagpada.

Meanwhile, the police have also requested the court to let them record the victim's statement. “Based on the woman's version, it will be decided if the accused needs to be arrested or not,” added the official.