Mumbai: Teacher files FIR against Nagpada school caretaker for molestation, taking pics without permission

A 44-year-old teacher in Nagpada has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against a school caretaker, accusing him of molesting her and capturing unauthorized pictures. The accused, Wilson Howison Aachan (55), allegedly subjected the teacher to vulgar gestures and warned her of expulsion from the school if she reported the incident.

The police have registered a case of molestation and threat based on the teacher's complaint.

The teacher has been employed at the school since 2015. Besides taking her pictures without consent, Aachan also interfered in her work by frequently visiting her classroom.

According to the complaint, on August 19, 2022, Aachan committed an obscene act towards the teacher, prompting her to report the incident to Senior Inspector Mahesh Thakur at Nagpada Police Station.

Subsequently, the FIR was registered. The police have issued a notice to Aachan under CrPC 41(a) and have requested his presence before the investigating officer.