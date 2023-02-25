Mumbai: Nagpada police arrest three from Jamtara for fraudulent courier websites

Representative Image

The Nagpada police have arrested three for cheating people by creating fake websites in the name of famous courier companies. The suspects sent weblinks to customers, luring them to register for services. However, they would take bank details from potential users and siphon money from their bank accounts. The suspects were arrested from Jamtara in Jharkhand.

𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲, 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗻 𝗻𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗻 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲

The complainant in the matter is a student, Kalaivanan Venkatesan, who searched for courier services on the internet and came across the site of a well-known firm. When he called the number provided, he was asked to wait for a customer executive to return the call.

𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗔𝗻𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗸 𝗮𝗽𝗽 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗸, 𝗹𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝘀 𝟵𝟱,𝟬𝟬𝟬

On receiving the call, the student was asked to register online and click on Any Desk app link, which gave the fraudster access to his device. Within minutes, on the pretext of paying a service fee of Rs5, the student lost Rs95,000 from his bank account.

Realising that he had been cheated, the student approached the police. Senior Police Inspector Mahesh Thakur and Police Inspector Raees Sheikh started investigation and found that the call came from Jamtara. After getting the location, the police travelled there and arrested Sattar Nurmohammed Ansari, 28, Riyaz Usman Miya Ansari, 21, and Nazir Ansari, 28, with help from the local police.

𝗕𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗰𝘆𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗲𝘀

According to Cyber Crime Cell under Crime Branch of mumbai police , the most common form of online frauds are related to banks, online commerce platforms where fraudsters, posing as bank /platform officials, convince the victim to share OTP, KYC updates and sometimes send the links to be clicked to access bank accounts.

“People should know that no bank or institution is authorised to demand for bank details or PIN numbers. Unfortunately, educated people are falling prey to online frauds and losing lakhs of rupees,” explained DCP Cyber Crime , Balsingh Rajput

