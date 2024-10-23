Mumbai: 19-Year-Old College Student Dies By Suicide After Jumping From 23rd Floor Of Residential Building In Malad

Mumbai: A 19-year-old college student, Riddhi Surekha, allegedly died by suicide in Malad West on Tuesday. She reportedly jumped from the 23rd floor of her residential building in Mandlik Nagar, SV Road area of Malad.
According to the police, around 1:15 pm, she returned from college and went straight to the 23rd floor (terrace) before allegedly jumping. Her bag was found on the 23rd floor.
The reason for the suicide is unclear, and the police have registered an accidental death report. She was a Bachelor of Business Administration student at Potdar College. After post morten her body handed over to her family. Her father works in the share market.
