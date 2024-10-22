Israeli Woman, Survivor Of Oct 7 Hamas Attack Dies By Suicide On 22nd Birthday; Family Alleges Death Linked To PTSD |

An Israeli woman who survived the Hamas attack on the Supernova music festival in October 2023, tragically died by suicide. The woman, identified as Shirel Golan reportedly passed away due to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to reports. Golan, the youngest of five siblings, ended her life in her apartment on her 22nd birthday.

Her family has blamed the Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for neglecting the survivors of the attack. According to an NDTV report, Golan's brother, Eyal, mentioned that she exhibited symptoms of PTSD, such as withdrawing from friends and despite seeking help, she received no support from the state.

No Assistance Received From The State, Alleges Family

The only assistance she received, he stated, was from a community association, 'Tribe of Nova.' Eyal expressed his belief that if the state had intervened to support her, the tragedy could have been prevented.

The attack on the Supernova music festival on October 7, 2023, was part of a broader assault by Hamas on southern Israel that resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people, mostly civilians. In retaliation, Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza, which has since led to the deaths of over 44,000 people, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

So far, Israel has also managed to eliminate many top Hamas commanders and two Hamas chiefs including the latest, Yahya Sinwar during a raid. Sinwar, 62, was killed by Israeli forces on Thursday during a Gaza operation. The IDF confirmed his death in a social media post. During his final moments, Sinwar is seen sitting on a couch in a dilapidated house, surrounded by debris.

Israel continues to hold negotiations to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, with 63 believed to still be alive and 34 confirmed dead but remaining in Gaza. For Hamas, these hostages are crucial bargaining tools in their efforts to negotiate a truce and secure the release of Palestinian prisoners.