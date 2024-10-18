Yahya Sinwar Killed: IDF Releases Drone Footage Of Hamas Chief's Last Moments Before Being Eliminated; Video |

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released drone footage showing the final moments of Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar. In the footage, Sinwar is seen sitting on a couch in a dilapidated house, surrounded by debris and throwing an object at the drone.

Sinwar, 62, was killed by Israeli forces on Thursday during a Gaza operation. The IDF confirmed his death in a social media post, stating, "Eliminated: Yahya Sinwar." Israel's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, also released a statement referring to Sinwar as a 'mass murderer' responsible for the October 7 attacks and confirming his death at the hands of the Israeli military.

Raw footage of Yahya Sinwar’s last moments: pic.twitter.com/GJGDlu7bie — LTC Nadav Shoshani (@LTC_Shoshani) October 17, 2024

This is a major military and moral achievement for Israel and a victory for the entire free world against the axis of radical Islam led by Iran.… pic.twitter.com/etglGLpeax — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) October 17, 2024

In a video message, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari discussed Sinwar’s killing and Israel's broader operational objectives in Gaza. He emphasized that Sinwar was responsible for organising the deadliest attack in Israel's history, where terrorists from Gaza invaded, massacring Israelis in their homes and took more than 250 hostages, many of whom were civilians. Currently, 101 hostages remain in captivity under brutal conditions.

Hagari further explained that Sinwar tried to escape justice, but the Israeli military pursued him. He also reiterated that Israel’s war is against Hamas, not the people of Gaza, and that the IDF is committed to increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza, including food, water, and medicine, to help civilians suffering due to Hamas’ actions. Expressing condolences to the families affected by Sinwar’s actions, Hagari honored the brave soldiers who lost their lives defending Israel.

Sinwar's Elimination Marks Beginning Of The End: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

The IDF remains committed to bringing home all hostages by any means and continues its operations to defend the people of Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed this sentiment, stating that while the conflict in Gaza is not over, Sinwar's death marks the beginning of the end. Netanyahu had earlier referred to Sinwar's elimination as a significant milestone in the effort to dismantle Hamas' rule.

While this is not the end of the war in Gaza, it's the beginning of the end. pic.twitter.com/C6wAaLH1YW — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 17, 2024

Sinwar, believed to be the mastermind behind the October 7 attack, led an assault that resulted in over 1,200 deaths, mostly civilians and included hostage killings, making it the deadliest attack in Israel's history.