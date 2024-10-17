 Who Was Yahya Sinwar? Hamas Leader Killed In Israeli Airstrike In Gaza
A statement released by Israel said that three terrorists were eliminated during a military operation on October 17. However, no further details were provided.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
Yahya Sinwar | File

Israeli authorities on Thursday said that they are investigating whether Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, was killed during an airstrike in Gaza.

A statement released by Israel said that three terrorists were eliminated during a military operation on October 17. However, no further details were provided. 

Israel’s defence agencies, meanwhile, mentioned that there could be a possibility that one of the people killed during their operation was Sinwar, although they have not confirmed the identities of those targeted. 

Images circulating on social media showed Sinwar's dead body. However, there is official confirmation by Hamas.

(Warning: Graphic details)

Who was Yahya Sinwar?

Yahya Sinwar, 62, was the mastermind behind the October 7 attacks on Israel and assumed leadership of Hamas in August, following the death of his predecessor, Ismail Haniyeh, in an explosion in Iran. 

Sinwar, a founding member of Hamas in 1987, has a notorious history, having previously led the group’s security branch and using ruthless methods against suspected collaborators.

In September 2015, Sinwar was designated a global terrorist by the United States government.

