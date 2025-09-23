Mumbai: 15-Year-Old Missing For 12 Hours Returns Home Safely; No Foul Play Suspected | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 15-year-old boy who went missing from the Government Colony in Tardeo on Sunday evening returned home safely around 12 hours later on Monday morning.

The boy’s parents, both doctors at a government hospital, grew worried when he failed to return home by 9 p.m. on Sunday. Fearing that someone might have lured their child away, they immediately filed a missing complaint at Tardeo Police Station.

Police launched a search operation with multiple teams to trace the boy. However, on Monday morning, the teenager returned home on his own.

During questioning, it was revealed that the boy had some money with him and decided to visit Chowpatty before heading towards Borivali. Once he ran out of pocket money, he decided to return home. Police have confirmed that the boy is safe and no foul play is suspected.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/