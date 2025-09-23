 Mumbai: 15-Year-Old Missing For 12 Hours Returns Home Safely; No Foul Play Suspected
Poonam AprajUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 12:15 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: A 15-year-old boy who went missing from the Government Colony in Tardeo on Sunday evening returned home safely around 12 hours later on Monday morning.

The boy’s parents, both doctors at a government hospital, grew worried when he failed to return home by 9 p.m. on Sunday. Fearing that someone might have lured their child away, they immediately filed a missing complaint at Tardeo Police Station.

Police launched a search operation with multiple teams to trace the boy. However, on Monday morning, the teenager returned home on his own.

