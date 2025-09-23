Mumbai Police Honours Courageous Women Officers Of Anti-Narcotics Cell On Eve Of Navratri | VIDEO | X (@MumbaiPolice)

Mumbai: On the occasion of Navratri, the Mumbai Police shared a powerful video on their official X handle, highlighting the crucial role of women officers in the Anti-Narcotics Cell. The post, captioned “Breaking the Chain of Drugs! Meet the women of Mumbai’s Anti-Narcotics Cell, vigilant, fearless, and determined. From busting drug rackets to spreading awareness, they are leading the charge to make Mumbai safer and drug-free,” sheds light on how women police are driving change in one of the city’s toughest battles.

Police officer Megha Subedkarpe, who has been working at the Anti-Narcotics Cell for four years, stressed the importance of women’s involvement. “There is an important role of women police in the Anti-Narcotics Cell. After that, when it is time to take action against women, they will leave society, we will mix with the society, and that will be the role of women police. It is crucial to take care of women and to be humane,” she said.

Another officer, working as a Mobile Extraction Officer for the past three years, explained how their job is to trace links in narcotics cases. “Our role is to find the smallest of the smallest and find out if we can get the next link. The team goes out with the team to carry out the investigation. We help them to seal all the documents that we get from them,” she shared.

The video also highlighted successful operations. “We did a case of a 7 kg heroine. We did a case of a factory. We helped the authorities to carry out their investigation,” one officer recalled. Another recounted an incident at Bandra Terminus, “In one of our cases, there was a lady who was going to Ajmer. Before the train, we went to the Bandra Terminal station. The accused came to the station and got on the train. We were dressed in the civil dresses and kept eye on the suspect. After that, we caught her on the train.”

The officers spoke passionately about the devastating effects of drugs on society, especially children in schools and colleges. They urged parents to remain vigilant. “A mother’s role is important so that her children don’t get trapped. She understands that her son is behaving differently than usual. We should pay attention to this because she is the next generation of India. She will represent India.”

This Navratri, the Mumbai Police message resonates deeply. Women officers are not only enforcing the law but also protecting families, spreading awareness, and leading the fight to keep Mumbai drug-free.