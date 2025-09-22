 Mumbai Police Posts Video Honouring Women Officers In Main Control Room On Eve Of Navratri | VIDEO
Mumbai Police's recent post honours women officers in the Main Control Room, vital for the city's safety. Titled 'Voices You Never Hear, Faces You Never See', the video showcases their crucial role in managing up to 5,000 daily distress calls, ensuring support for emergencies

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
Mumbai Police Posts Video Honouring Women Officers In Main Control Room On Eve Of Navratri | VIDEO | X (@MumbaiPolice)

Mumbai Police has shone a spotlight on the unseen heroes of the city’s safety network through a moving post on its official X handle. The video was posted with the titled 'Voices You Never Hear, Faces You Never See', highlights the women officers working tirelessly in the Main Control Room who stand as the calm in chaos for Mumbaikars.

These officers are the first line of response for citizens calling helpline numbers 100, 112, and 103. They answer distress calls ranging from accidents, fires, and emergencies involving children, women, and senior citizens. According to the video, the control room receives between 4,500 to 5,000 calls daily, with around 170 to 200 of them handled by the Chief Inspectorate.

The women officers describe their work as more than just duty, it is about saving lives. One officer recalls a frantic call from a mother whose daughter was attempting suicide. Within five minutes, a police vehicle reached the spot and the girl was saved. In another instance, a minor girl being forced into marriage dialed the helpline, and swift police action prevented the marriage from taking place.

“Sometimes callers are in panic. We assure them help will arrive in five minutes and calm them down,” one officer explained. The relief and gratitude expressed by citizens, with a simple “Thank you ma’am, we got help,” serves as the team’s greatest motivation.

The post underscores the immense responsibility carried by these women, who not only provide information but also comfort during the most distressing moments. Their ability to respond with empathy and efficiency makes the helpline a true lifeline for Mumbai.

With hashtags like #LifelineBehindHelpline and #FirstToRespond, Mumbai Police has humanised the role of its women officers, reminding the city that while their names may not always be known, their impact is deeply felt. Their silent yet powerful service reinforces public trust and highlights the vital role of women in keeping Mumbai safe.

