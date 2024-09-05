 Mumbai: 1 Dead, Another Injured After Water Tanker Loses Control & Crashes Into 2-Wheeler
Ankit SalviUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 10:08 AM IST
A 32-year-old man died after a water tanker heading from Opera House towards Kennedy Bridge lost control and crashed into a two-wheeler on the other side of the road.

The victim has been identified as Rakesh Gaikwad, 32. The pillion rider, Sandeep Shirsagar, 30, was injured.

An FIR has been registered against the tanker driver, Suresh Yadav, 28, for rash and negligent driving. More sections will be added soon, the police said.

