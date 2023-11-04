Mumbai Police Arrests 19-Year-Old For Email Death Threats & ₹400 Cr Demand From Mukesh Ambani | File

Mukesh Ambani, the wealthiest industrialist in the country received a death threat again on email, Mumbai police confirmed on Saturday. A 19-year-old man was arrested early in the morning today by the Gamdevi police in Mumbai in connection with sending multiple threatening emails to industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

According to reports, the police identified the accused as Ganesh Ramesh Vanpardhi, who hails from Telangana. He has been remanded in police custody till November 8.

According to the police, Ambani received a 'reminder' today on the same mail which demanded a sum of Rs 400 Cr earlier this week. The threat mail this time warned the industrialist of serious consequences for ignoring previous threats.

"Industrialist Mukesh Ambani received two threat emails once again between October 31 and November 1, warning him of serious consequences for ignoring previous emails wherein the person (sender of the mail) had demanded Rs 400 crore," said Mumbai Police.

Previous Death Threats To Ambani

The business magnate earlier received his third death threat on Monday, this time demanding Rs. 400 crore. A police officer revealed that the sender and email ID remain the same, with only the extortion amount increasing. The email was traced back to Belgium. Consequently, security around Ambani's residence, Antilia on Altamount Road, has been heightened.

In the email, the sender wrote, "Now the amount is 400 crore, and the police can't track and arrest me. No matter how good your security is, only one of our snipers can kill you."

The Mumbai Police has reached out to the Belgian-based email service provider for information about the sender.

Two Previous Threat Emails

The initial threat email was received on Friday night last week, signed by an individual claiming to be Shadab Khan, using a Belgian corporate address, demanding Rs. 20 crore. The email threatened, "If you don't give Rs. 20 crore, we will kill you. We have the best shooters in India."

The second threat email was sent on Saturday evening from the same email ID, demanding Rs. 200 crore and stating, "You did not respond to our email; now, you will give us Rs. 200 crore. If you do not provide the money, your death warrant will be signed."

On Friday at 9 pm, Mukesh Ambani's executive assistant informed Devendra Munshiram, the security in charge of the Antilia building on Altamount Road, about the threatening email from Shadab Khan.

Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in Asia and ranked ninth on the world's rich list, already receives 'Z' Plus security from the central government. Government security personnel form the primary security layer around him, with private guards constituting the secondary ring.

Security Beefed Up After Latest Threat

Following the latest threat, security for the Ambanis and their residence has been significantly reinforced, and precautions have been taken to avoid public events.

It is unclear whether Shadab Khan is the real identity of the person behind the threats. Gamdevi Police, responsible for the jurisdiction of Antilia, have registered a case against an unknown individual under IPC sections 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous harm for extortion) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. An investigation is underway, with the assistance of the cyber police.

