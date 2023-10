Mumbai News: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani Receives Death Threat On Email; Case Filed | File

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani received a death threat on an email on 27th October. The accused threatened to shoot him if he failed to pay Rs 20 crores. A case was registered under sections 387 and 506 (2) IPC in Gamdevi PS of Mumbai, said Police.

According to the Mumbai police, it was written in the threatening email that "If you don't give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India."

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.