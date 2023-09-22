Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Waze Wanted To Create Terror Among Ambanis, Observes NIA Court

Antilla Bomb Scare Case | ANI

Mumbai: Former policeman Sachin Waze wanted to create terror in the mind of the Ambani family, a special court observed in its order denying bail to him in the Antilia bomb scare case and the killing of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The court held that though the gelatin sticks planted near Antilia, the Ambani residence, were not connected to a detonator, it was sufficient to create terror in the minds of people.

Special NIA judge AM Patil denied bail to Waze on September 16 and the detailed order was made available on Friday.

Citing statements of witnesses, the court said the applicant and the co-accused in the case had tried to spread terror in the mind of the Ambani family and had eliminated Hiran after conspiring with each other.

“It was a well-planned murder. Every precaution was taken to escape the clutches of law. It is not a simple allegation under a section of the Indian Penal Code. In such a situation if the applicant is released on bail, there is every possibility of him tampering with the witnesses,” the court observed.

Accused Waze conspired to regain clout

“It is amply clear that though the gelatin sticks were not connected to the detonator, it was sufficient to create terror in the minds of people. Here in this case, the attempt of the applicant was to create terror in the mind of a particular section of people and that is the Ambani family,” the order stated.

As seen from the prosecution story, Waze conspired to “regain clout”, it said.

The court said that when the incident took place in February 2021, the accused was attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) and was entrusted with duties as a police officer.

However, upon perusal of the statements of witnesses, it is seen that bringing the SUV from Hiran, parking it near Antilia along with a note and gelatin sticks and the murder were not part of Waze's duties, it said.