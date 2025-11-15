MSRTC Unveils Five-Point Plan To Boost Revenue, Efficiency And Passenger Services | File Photo

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has launched a comprehensive ‘Five-Point Plan’ aimed at boosting revenue, improving operational efficiency and enhancing passenger services across the state. Announcing the initiative at the MSRTC headquarters in Mumbai on Friday, Transport Minister and Corporation Chairman Pratap Sarnaik said the plan clearly defines responsibilities for officials and staff from depot-level employees to regional offices with a focus on two key pillars: speed and regularity.

Plan Aims to Transform MSRTC Operations

The meeting was attended by MSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Dr Madhav Kusekar, along with all department heads, regional managers and divisional controllers. Sarnaik described MSRTC as a “dynamic organisation” serving millions of passengers daily and emphasised that the Five-Point Plan represents a concrete, transformative framework for strengthening the system and reviving the corporation’s financial health.

Daily Review Meetings to Monitor Operations

Under the plan, mandatory daily review meetings will be held to monitor operational efficiency.

Depot-level meetings: 10 a.m.

Divisional meetings: 11 a.m.

Regional meetings: 12 noon

These sessions will examine passenger complaints, cancelled trips, vehicle breakdowns, absentee staff, and other operational issues, with immediate corrective action to be taken whenever required.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., depot, divisional and regional offices will conduct detailed planning for the next day’s transport schedule, ensuring preparedness for daily commutes, school trips and emergency crowd management.

Fuel Efficiency and Ticket Revenue Under Strict Watch

Diesel, the corporation’s largest expenditure, will be monitored through daily fuel efficiency targets measured in kilometres per 10 litres. Drivers who fall short will undergo counselling, training, and if necessary, advanced regional-level training.

Ticket sales, MSRTC’s primary source of revenue, will also be closely monitored. Conductors will receive daily per-kilometre income targets, and underperforming staff may face counselling, reassignment or written and oral warnings, with special focus on habitual low performers.

Improving Long- and Medium-Distance Services

To strengthen longer routes, the plan includes measures such as:

Increasing the number of reservation-available buses,

Maintaining occupancy levels above 80%,

Scheduling additional trips on high-demand days,

Assigning supervisors to monitor specific journeys.

Online and mobile app reservations will be promoted to boost digital engagement.

Read Also Police Shield Cricket Tournament 2025: Opener Rudra Dhanday Scored 97 Runs To Rescue Mumbai Police

Passenger-Centric Measures Strengthened

Passenger-focused initiatives include maintaining clean and hygienic bus stops and restrooms, which will be inspected at least three times daily.

Delays or cancellations will be promptly communicated, with alternative arrangements provided, and the contact details of relevant officials displayed publicly.

Plan Expected to Revitalise MSRTC

Through these initiatives, MSRTC aims to revitalize its operations, improve service quality and strengthen financial stability. Minister Sarnaik affirmed that the Five-Point Plan will act as a transformative roadmap for the entire corporation.