MSRTC Suspends 7 Employees Found Drunk On Duty During Surprise Statewide Inspection; To Install Breath Analyzers In All New Buses For Passenger Safety

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has suspended seven employees, including a driver, after they were found reporting to duty under the influence of alcohol during a surprise statewide inspection on October 28.

The inspection drive was ordered by Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik following multiple complaints about staff members consuming alcohol before duty. Acting on his instructions, the corporation’s Security and Vigilance Department conducted unannounced checks across all divisions in the state.

Breath Analyzers To Be Installed In All New Buses

Apart from that as a preventive measure, MSRTC also announced that all newly procured buses will be fitted with breath analyzer devices near the driver’s seat. These devices will automatically test the driver for alcohol before ignition, ensuring enhanced passenger safety and accountability.

Large-Scale Operation And Findings

“This large-scale operation created a stir throughout the corporation. A total of 1,701 employees were tested, including 719 drivers, 524 conductors, and 458 mechanical staff, on October 28” said an MSRTC official. “The drive demonstrated the corporation’s firm commitment to passenger safety.”

According to the MSRTC, out of 1701 employees tested, seven were found positive for alcohol consumption. These included one mechanic, one cleaner, and one driver from the Dhule division, one employee from the Nashik division, one mechanical staff member each from the Parbhani and Bhandara divisions, and one conductor from the Nanded division.

Disciplinary Action And Safety Emphasis

All seven employees have been suspended pending further disciplinary action. The corporation emphasized that reporting to duty after consuming alcohol is a grave offense that jeopardizes passenger safety. "A detailed report of the inspection will soon be submitted to MSRTC’s central office in Mumbai" said an official.

Minister Sarnaik reaffirmed a zero-tolerance policy toward such behavior, warning that surprise inspection drives will continue across all divisions.

“Any employee found under the influence of alcohol while on duty will face strict disciplinary action without any leniency,” he stated.

Ensuring Passenger Safety

“Passenger safety remains our top priority,” the minister said. “These technological measures will ensure that intoxicated drivers cannot endanger lives.”

MSRTC, often described as the lifeline of Maharashtra, carries millions of passengers daily. The latest crackdown underscores the corporation’s effort to uphold safety standards and maintain public trust.

