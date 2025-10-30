Maharashtra Shocker: Seven MSRTC Employees Found Drunk On Duty During Surprise Statewide Inspection | Sourced

Pune: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced on Thursday that a strict inspection was conducted across the state without any prior notice, and several employees of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) were found operating while drunk. Sarnaik has announced that an action will be taken against them and reiterated the state's commitment to not tolerate such activities that put the lives of citizens in danger.

Minister Pratap Sarnaik said, “MSRTC is the 'Lifeline of the People' of Maharashtra. Every day, millions of common citizens benefit from the MSRTC's passenger service. It is the duty of every MSRTC employee to provide them with safe and courteous service. However, complaints were received that some employees were consuming alcohol and misbehaving while on duty. In response, the MSRTC's Security and Vigilance Department was immediately ordered to run a campaign and take action against such intoxicated employees.”

In accordance with the directives given by Minister Pratap Sarnaik, MSRTC carried out a large and sudden campaign on Tuesday to check how the drivers, conductors, and mechanical staff are working in all divisions of MSRTC across the state.

This sudden inspection campaign caused a stir among the staff. In this operation, approximately 1701 employees, including 719 drivers, 524 conductors, and 458 mechanical staff, were checked. This inspection resulted in the suspension of a total of seven employees. Charge sheets have been filed against these seven employees, who were found guilty in this action, as they were found to have drunk while on duty.

Details of the Inspection:

- During the inspection in Dhule, one mechanical employee, one cleaner (Swachhak), and one driver were found to have consumed alcohol.

- In Nashik, one driver was found guilty during the checks.

- In Parbhani and Bhandara, one mechanical employee each was found to be working under the influence of alcohol.

- In Nanded, one conductor was found to have consumed alcohol during the inspection.

Sarnaik further said, “Consuming alcohol while on duty is a serious offence, and it jeopardises the lives of passengers. The MSRTC has initiated further action against these seven employees, and the report of this campaign will be immediately submitted to the Central Office in Mumbai.”

Warning of Strict Action in the Future

Following this incident, the Security and Vigilance Department of MSRTC has warned of strict action in the future. Similar sudden and frequent inspection campaigns will continue to be implemented across the state.

"Strict action will be taken against employees found under the influence of alcohol while on duty, without showing any leniency," warned Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik.

'Breath Analyser' in New Buses

Minister Sarnaik said that passenger safety is the highest priority for the MSRTC. In the future, breath analyser devices for alcohol testing will be installed in front of the drivers in the new buses that are introduced. This will deter drunken drivers who put passengers' lives at risk. Minister Sarnaik expressed hope that this action would curb misconduct in the public transport system. The public has also welcomed this initiative and expressed hope that they will feel safer while travelling.