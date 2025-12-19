MRVC To Build New Booking Office, Toilet And Additional Foot Overbridge At Badlapur Station

MRVC undertakes infrastructure upgrades at Badlapur station to ease congestion and improve commuter facilities | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 19: The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) will construct a new booking office and a public toilet at the Kalyan end of Platform 1 at Badlapur station, with the work targeted for completion within the next six months, an official said.

MRVC has also proposed an additional 6-metre-wide foot overbridge (FOB) at the Kalyan end of the station. The proposed FOB will connect public skywalks on the eastern and western sides to improve commuter movement.

Works Linked to Third and Fourth Railway Lines

As part of works linked to the proposed 3rd and 4th railway lines between Kalyan and Badlapur, MRVC has planned a skywalk from the 12-metre-wide FOB on the east side, along with a new elevated booking office, station building and circulating area.

Station-related works are targeted for completion within six months, while infrastructure associated with the 3rd and 4th line project will be completed along with the commissioning of the new lines.

Platform-Wise Escalator and Lift Status

At Platform 1, four staircases and one escalator are currently operational. One lift and an additional escalator are scheduled to be added in the coming months.

Platform 2 has three staircases and two escalators in service, with one lift and an additional staircase expected to be commissioned within three months.

At Platform 3, three staircases are operational, while two escalators are planned to be commissioned within 30 to 40 days. One lift and two additional escalators will be installed at a later stage.

Elevated Deck and FOB Construction Progress

An elevated deck connecting the two 12-metre-wide FOBs over Platforms 1 and 2 is also under construction. A major portion of the deck, measuring about 118 × 18 metres, along with the 12-metre-wide middle FOB, was commissioned in March 2025. The remaining section, approximately 34 × 18 metres, is being taken up after the dismantling of the old 4-metre-wide middle FOB.

Night Block Used for Girder Launching

MRVC recently completed the launching of the remaining 17 girders, including cross girders, during a six-hour night block between midnight and 6 am on December 13–14, 2025. The operation was carried out using a 150-tonne crane and two 15-tonne faranas, with around 40 personnel deployed under restricted site conditions.

Earlier Capacity Enhancements at Badlapur

Earlier, MRVC commissioned a 330-metre-long home platform in February 2024 and a 6-metre-wide FOB at the Karjat end in December 2022, providing east-west connectivity across all platforms. Two additional 12-metre-wide FOBs were opened for passenger use in March and June 2025.

Project Aims to Ease Crowding at Busy Station

Badlapur station, which has frequently drawn attention for long queues and crowding, is set to undergo capacity enhancement as part of ongoing suburban rail expansion works.

According to railway officials, the third and fourth line project between Kalyan and Badlapur has achieved around 30 per cent physical progress as of October 2025. The project, sanctioned at a cost of Rs 1,510 crore, is targeted for completion by December 2026.

Dedicated Suburban Tracks Planned up to Karjat

At present, the Kalyan–Badlapur section operates with only two railway lines that are shared by suburban services as well as mail, express and goods trains, resulting in operational constraints.

To address this, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has recently approved the extension of the third and fourth line project between Badlapur and Karjat.

Also Watch:

Read Also MRVC Commissions New Elevated Deck At Vasai Road Station To Ease Congestion And Improve Commuter...

According to MRVC, once completed, the project will provide two dedicated tracks exclusively for suburban local trains up to Karjat, enabling better segregation of traffic and improved train operations on the Central Railway suburban network.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/