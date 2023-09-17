 MRCC Appeals To Finance Minister for Lower TCS, Higher Transaction Limit For Education Abroad
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMRCC Appeals To Finance Minister for Lower TCS, Higher Transaction Limit For Education Abroad

MRCC Appeals To Finance Minister for Lower TCS, Higher Transaction Limit For Education Abroad

Varsha Gaikwad, President of MRCC, has requested a reduction in the TCS rate from the existing 5% to 2% and an increase in the transaction limit from Rs 7,00,000 to Rs 10,00,000.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
article-image
MRCC President Varsha Gaikwad | File pic

Mumbai: The Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding the tax collected at source (TCS) imposed on families sending education expenses to students studying abroad under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) by the Reserve Bank of India.

Under current regulations, a 5% TCS is applied to transactions exceeding Rs 7,00,000. Varsha Gaikwad, President of MRCC, has requested a reduction in the TCS rate from the existing 5% to 2% and an increase in the transaction limit from Rs 7,00,000 to Rs 10,00,000.

Read Also
Mumbai: Resentment Grows Within Congress Over Appointment of Varsha Gaikwad as MRCC President
article-image
Letter written by Gaikwad

Letter written by Gaikwad | FPJ

Gaikwad points out at lack of financial security among families

"It is essential to note that many families lack the financial security to pay for education expenses upfront. They often resort to pawning jewelry or mortgaging their houses to acquire the necessary funds," Gaikwad stated in the letter.

"Typically, a student requires Rs 25,00,000 for education abroad. For example, if a family intends to send Rs 25,00,000 for education expenses, they would incur a substantial TCS fee of Rs 90,000, which places a significant burden on their income," the letter further explained. Gaikwad stated, "Such revisions would alleviate the financial burden on students and their families. The TCS amount often acts as a decisive factor for many families wishing to support their children's higher education abroad."

Read Also
'Disgusted By Kirit Somaiya Video': Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad Demands Action Against BJP Leader...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: Rape Accused Builder Seeks Pre-arrest Bail 

Mumbai Crime: Rape Accused Builder Seeks Pre-arrest Bail 

Police Lathi-Charge Demonstrators Led by MIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel In Aurangabad Over Bank Scam Protest

Police Lathi-Charge Demonstrators Led by MIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel In Aurangabad Over Bank Scam Protest

MRCC Appeals To Finance Minister for Lower TCS, Higher Transaction Limit For Education Abroad

MRCC Appeals To Finance Minister for Lower TCS, Higher Transaction Limit For Education Abroad

FPJ Cyber Secure: 34-Year-Old Woman's Credit Card Hacked, ₹4 Lakh Stolen

FPJ Cyber Secure: 34-Year-Old Woman's Credit Card Hacked, ₹4 Lakh Stolen

Package For Marathwada Is Hollow: Opposition

Package For Marathwada Is Hollow: Opposition