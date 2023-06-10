Mumbai: Resentment Grows Within Congress Over Appointment of Varsha Gaikwad as MRCC President

The appointment of Varsha Gaikwad, a Dalit woman and MLA from Dharavi, as the president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) by Rahul Gandhi has sparked discontent within the party. Despite senior contenders like Arif Naseem Khan and Chandrakant Handore, Gaikwad's close association with Gandhi and support from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge played a decisive role in her selection.

Electoral Considerations and Dalit Representation

Speculations suggest that Gaikwad's appointment is influenced by the upcoming BMC elections, where Dalit votes hold significant sway in several wards. Kharge, himself a Dalit, is believed to have favored Gaikwad. Moreover, her active campaigning for the Congress in Karnataka during the recent assembly elections further bolstered her candidacy.

Criticism of Lack of Democracy and Alternative Candidates

An anonymous senior Congress leader expressed disappointment with the lack of democracy within the party, highlighting the disregard for senior leaders and the appointment of Gaikwad without proper consultation.

"Rahul Gandhi goes to the U.S. and complains about lack of democracy in India. But there is no democracy within his own party. Bhai Jagtap was simply asked to make way for Gaikwad. None of the senior leaders were consulted. It was a matter of shock to me personally when I heard that Gaikwad has been appointed as the president. Playing the Dalit card alone won't help. The need is to take all sections of the party and the people along. I strongly doubt if Gaikwad has this capacity. If at all they wanted a Dalit to head the party, they could have selected Handore who has an impressive track record as mayor, MLA and minister," a senior leader of the Congress told the FPJ on condition of anonymity.

Naseem Khan's Expectations and Concerns

It is learnt that Naseem Khan, who has a good base among the city's Muslims, was expecting to be made the president "in view of the rise of the BJP and the forces of Hindutva forces in the metropolis."

In the past also, his claim was rejected by the party high command and he had almost decided to quit the party. However, now it is highly unlikely that he would agree to work under a junior like Gaikwad, whose late father was an M.P. and state minister.

Amid the controversy surrounding her appointment, Varsha Gaikwad has taken up the case of an alleged rape and murder of a Dalit student at the Savitribai Phule Women's Hostel at Marine Drive, involving a security guard.