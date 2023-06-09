 Varsha Gaikwad Appointed As First-Ever Woman President of Mumbai Congress, Bhai Jagtap Shunted
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVarsha Gaikwad Appointed As First-Ever Woman President of Mumbai Congress, Bhai Jagtap Shunted

Varsha Gaikwad Appointed As First-Ever Woman President of Mumbai Congress, Bhai Jagtap Shunted

The announcement was made through a communique by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad |

Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad has been appointed as the new President of the Mumbai Congress. Bhai Jagptap has been shunted by the party high command.

The announcement was made through a communique by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the new appointments.

Apart from Gaikwad's appointment, Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil has been appointed as the President of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) and Lok Sabha MP V Vaithilingam as President of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC).

Who is Varsha Gaikwad?

Varsha Gaikwad is a four-term Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (MLA), representing the Dharavi Assembly Constituency in Mumbai. She served as the Minister of School Education Department during the MVA government from 2019 to 2022. Hailing from an Ambedkarite Buddhist family, Varsha Gaikwad's father, Eknath Gaikwad, was a three-term Member of Parliament. Prior to her political career, she worked as a lecturer at Siddharth College of Arts, Science, and Commerce in Mumbai.

Read Also
Varsha Gaikwad signs off as Maharashtra Education Minister with these two major decisions
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Western Railway Announces 14-Hour Block On Sunday For Re-Girdering Work, To Disrupt Train Services

Western Railway Announces 14-Hour Block On Sunday For Re-Girdering Work, To Disrupt Train Services

Maharastra: Patole Flays Shinde-Fadnavis Govt, Says State Under 'Jungle Raj'

Maharastra: Patole Flays Shinde-Fadnavis Govt, Says State Under 'Jungle Raj'

Mumbai: CIDCO Floats Tender For Design,  Construction And Commissioning Of  Kharghar Turbhe...

Mumbai: CIDCO Floats Tender For Design,  Construction And Commissioning Of  Kharghar Turbhe...

Varsha Gaikwad Appointed As First-Ever Woman President of Mumbai Congress, Bhai Jagtap Shunted

Varsha Gaikwad Appointed As First-Ever Woman President of Mumbai Congress, Bhai Jagtap Shunted

WATCH: Brave Female Constable Saves Passenger From Getting Trapped Between Train & Platform at...

WATCH: Brave Female Constable Saves Passenger From Getting Trapped Between Train & Platform at...