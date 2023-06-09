Varsha Gaikwad Appointed As First-Ever Woman President of Mumbai Congress, Bhai Jagtap Shunted

Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad has been appointed as the new President of the Mumbai Congress. Bhai Jagptap has been shunted by the party high command.
The announcement was made through a communique by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the new appointments.
Apart from Gaikwad's appointment, Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil has been appointed as the President of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) and Lok Sabha MP V Vaithilingam as President of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC).
Who is Varsha Gaikwad?
Varsha Gaikwad is a four-term Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (MLA), representing the Dharavi Assembly Constituency in Mumbai. She served as the Minister of School Education Department during the MVA government from 2019 to 2022. Hailing from an Ambedkarite Buddhist family, Varsha Gaikwad's father, Eknath Gaikwad, was a three-term Member of Parliament. Prior to her political career, she worked as a lecturer at Siddharth College of Arts, Science, and Commerce in Mumbai.
