 Morbe Dam Fills Upto 86% As Catchment Area Receives 2644 mm Rainfall In 2 Months
Morbe Dam Fills Upto 86% As Catchment Area Receives 2644 mm Rainfall In 2 Months

According to the NMMC data, in the last fortnight, the catchment areas of the dam received around 1500 mm of rainfall. The dam, which is in Khalapur in Raigad district, supplies water to the city.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Morbe dam located in Navi Mumbai | File

The Morbe Dam, which supplies water to areas under Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) areas, has filled up to 86 percent and the civic body gets that a few good rainfalls will help the dam to overflow this year. The catchment area of the dam has already received over 2644mm of rainfall and the requirement to overflow is 3250 mm of rainfall. The dam last overflowed in 2021.

Water level in Morbe Dam at 85.78 m

Although the onset of monsoon was delayed this year, the usable content of water stood at 30% in the dam. The heavy rainfall during July was a relief for Navi Mumbaikars.

“With almost two months left of monsoon to go, the dam is expected to be filled to its capacity,” said an official from Morbe Dam.

The total storage capacity of Morbe Dam is 190.890 million cubic meters (MCM). As of July 31, the storage was 164.165 MCM, which is 86 % of its total capacity. “The maximum water level of the dam is 88 meters. Currently, the level is at 85.78 meters,” said the official. 

