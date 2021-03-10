Mohan Delkar death case: Son Abhinav Delkar meets Maha CM, blames administrator Praful Kheda Patel

"If a 7-term MP has to take such a step, then you can realise the extent of harassment and humiliation. Maharashtra Government and Mumbai Police should take action at the earliest," Abhinav added.

Mohan Delkar, a seven-term Lok Sabha member from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was found dead in a Mumbai hotel on February 22.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told the Assembly that the MP's suicide note stated that Patel was harassing him.

"In his suicide note, Delkar has said he was being harassed and was under pressure from Praful Patel who is the administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli," the minister said.

The suicide note also mentioned that he was getting threats from Patel that he will be "finished off" from social life, Deshmukh added. "Delkar's wife and son have also written to me voicing the same concerns," the NCP minister added.

Delkar had also stated that he was ending life in Mumbai as he had faith in the CM and the state government, Deshmukh added.

